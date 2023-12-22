Saint Clair County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Saint Clair County, Alabama. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Saint Clair County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Orange Beach High School at Pell City High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on December 22
- Location: Fort Payne, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Grove High School at Ashville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Ashville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
