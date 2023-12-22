Mobile County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mobile County, Alabama has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mary G. Montgomery High School at Crestview High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Cantonment, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
B.C. Rain High School at Tate High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Cantonment, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Davidson High School at Navarre High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Cantonment, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Williamson High School at Niceville HS
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Cantonment, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Faith Academy at Cottage Hill Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
