Southeast Division foes face one another when the Miami Heat (16-12) welcome in the Atlanta Hawks (12-15) at Kaseya Center, beginning on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the teams this season.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Heat matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSSE

BSSUN and BSSE Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hawks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks vs Heat Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hawks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat average 112.9 points per game (20th in the league) while allowing 111.8 per contest (ninth in the NBA). They have a +31 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.1 points per game.

The Hawks have a +7 scoring differential, putting up 123.1 points per game (third in league) and conceding 122.9 (28th in NBA).

These teams average 236 points per game combined, 2.5 less than this game's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to score 234.7 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than this contest's total.

Miami is 12-16-0 ATS this season.

Atlanta has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 20 times.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawks and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +12500 +6600 - Heat +4000 +1800 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.