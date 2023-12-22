Calhoun County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Calhoun County, Alabama, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Calhoun County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Faith Christian School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Oxford, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Faith Christian School at Spring Garden High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Spring Garden, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
