Baldwin County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Baldwin County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Baldwin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Orange Beach High School at Pell City High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on December 22
- Location: Fort Payne, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Michael Catholic High School at Houston Academy
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Dothan, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Spanish Fort High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Spanish Fort, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
