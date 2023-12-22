Auburn vs. Alabama State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 22
The Auburn Tigers (8-2) host the Alabama State Hornets (4-6) after winning five home games in a row. The Tigers are double-digit favorites by 30.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. The point total is 150.5 for the matchup.
Auburn vs. Alabama State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Neville Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Auburn
|-30.5
|150.5
Auburn Betting Records & Stats
- Auburn and its opponents have scored more than 150.5 points in three of eight games this season.
- Auburn's matchups this year have an average point total of 150.3, 0.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Tigers have a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- Auburn (4-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 25% less often than Alabama State (6-2-0) this year.
Auburn vs. Alabama State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 150.5
|% of Games Over 150.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Auburn
|3
|37.5%
|83.2
|156.4
|67.1
|142.6
|148.8
|Alabama State
|4
|50%
|73.2
|156.4
|75.5
|142.6
|148.1
Additional Auburn Insights & Trends
- The Tigers put up 7.7 more points per game (83.2) than the Hornets give up (75.5).
- Auburn has a 3-3 record against the spread and a 7-1 record overall when putting up more than 75.5 points.
Auburn vs. Alabama State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 30.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Auburn
|4-4-0
|0-1
|3-5-0
|Alabama State
|6-2-0
|1-0
|4-4-0
Auburn vs. Alabama State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Auburn
|Alabama State
|14-2
|Home Record
|5-5
|4-8
|Away Record
|2-18
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-5-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-10-0
|75.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|66.3
|70.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.7
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|1-8-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-12-0
