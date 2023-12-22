The Auburn Tigers (8-2) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when they host the Alabama State Hornets (4-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Neville Arena. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Alabama State vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network+

Alabama State Stats Insights

This season, Alabama State has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.8% from the field.

The Hornets are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 27th.

The Hornets' 73.2 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 67.1 the Tigers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 67.1 points, Alabama State is 3-1.

Alabama State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Alabama State averaged 66.3 points per game at home last season, and 61.7 on the road.

At home, the Hornets conceded 65.5 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 77.0.

At home, Alabama State made 6.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (28.9%) than away (31.9%).

