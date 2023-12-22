Friday's contest between the Auburn Tigers (8-2) and Alabama State Hornets (4-6) at Neville Arena has a projected final score of 87-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Auburn, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on December 22.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Alabama State vs. Auburn Game Info & Odds

Alabama State vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 87, Alabama State 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama State vs. Auburn

Computer Predicted Spread: Auburn (-25.0)

Auburn (-25.0) Computer Predicted Total: 149.0

Auburn is 4-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Alabama State's 6-2-0 ATS record. The Tigers have a 3-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Hornets have a record of 4-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Alabama State Performance Insights

The Hornets are being outscored by 2.3 points per game, with a -23 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.2 points per game (231st in college basketball), and allow 75.5 per outing (287th in college basketball).

The 42.1 rebounds per game Alabama State accumulates rank 22nd in the country. Their opponents pull down 41.4.

Alabama State makes 8.2 three-pointers per game (121st in college basketball) at a 32.8% rate (216th in college basketball), compared to the 9.2 its opponents make, shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc.

Alabama State wins the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 10.6 (81st in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.0.

