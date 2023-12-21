Thursday's contest that pits the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (10-1) against the UAB Blazers (9-2) at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-58 in favor of Saint Joseph's (PA), who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Blazers won their last outing 79-39 against Wagner on Wednesday.

UAB vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

UAB vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Joseph's (PA) 72, UAB 58

UAB Schedule Analysis

The Blazers took down the No. 249-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Alabama A&M Bulldogs, 70-63, on November 6, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Hawks are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, UAB is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

UAB 2023-24 Best Wins

70-63 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 249) on November 6

85-78 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 266) on November 27

73-62 on the road over Nicholls (No. 276) on December 9

88-56 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 322) on November 29

78-68 at home over Valparaiso (No. 329) on November 25

UAB Leaders

Mia Moore: 18.3 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.1 STL, 51.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (11-for-22)

18.3 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.1 STL, 51.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (11-for-22) Denim DeShields: 9.1 PTS, 5.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 37.0 FG%, 12.0 3PT% (3-for-25)

9.1 PTS, 5.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 37.0 FG%, 12.0 3PT% (3-for-25) Tracey Bershers: 11.3 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 45.9 3PT% (28-for-61)

11.3 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 45.9 3PT% (28-for-61) Jade Weathersby: 10.4 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

10.4 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Maddie Walsh: 6.5 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (11-for-42)

UAB Performance Insights

The Blazers' +144 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.8 points per game (85th in college basketball) while giving up 60.7 per outing (111th in college basketball).

