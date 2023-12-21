Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 21
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-6) visit the Troy Trojans (5-6) after losing three road games in a row. The Trojans are favored by only 2.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The over/under for the matchup is set at 152.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Troy, Alabama
- Venue: Trojan Arena
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Troy
|-2.5
|152.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Troy Betting Records & Stats
- In four games this season, Troy and its opponents have scored more than 152.5 total points.
- Troy has an average total of 153.1 in its games this year, 0.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Trojans are 5-3-0 against the spread this season.
- Troy has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.
- The Trojans have played as a favorite of -145 or more twice this season and won both games.
- Troy has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 152.5
|% of Games Over 152.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Troy
|4
|50%
|82.8
|169.6
|70.3
|146.2
|143.3
|Eastern Kentucky
|4
|57.1%
|86.8
|169.6
|75.9
|146.2
|151.9
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Troy Insights & Trends
- The Trojans average 82.8 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 75.9 the Colonels give up.
- Troy has a 4-1 record against the spread and a 5-3 record overall when putting up more than 75.9 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Troy
|5-3-0
|2-0
|6-2-0
|Eastern Kentucky
|1-6-0
|1-2
|2-5-0
Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Troy
|Eastern Kentucky
|11-3
|Home Record
|14-2
|7-8
|Away Record
|5-10
|7-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-2-0
|6-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-7-0
|81.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|86.6
|65.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.7
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-7-0
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-7-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.