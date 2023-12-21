The Troy Trojans (5-6) look to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Troy Stats Insights

The Trojans make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Colonels have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).

In games Troy shoots better than 41.7% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Colonels are the second-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Trojans sit at 21st.

The Trojans record 6.9 more points per game (82.8) than the Colonels give up (75.9).

Troy is 5-3 when scoring more than 75.9 points.

Troy Home & Away Comparison

Troy puts up 93.7 points per game in home games, compared to 69.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 23.9 points per contest.

The Trojans give up 61.8 points per game at home this year, compared to 80.4 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, Troy has performed worse in home games this season, sinking 9.2 threes per game with a 35.3% three-point percentage, compared to 9.6 per game and a 36.6% percentage on the road.

Troy Upcoming Schedule