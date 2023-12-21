The Troy Trojans (5-6) look to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Troy Stats Insights

  • The Trojans make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Colonels have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
  • In games Troy shoots better than 41.7% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
  • The Colonels are the second-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Trojans sit at 21st.
  • The Trojans record 6.9 more points per game (82.8) than the Colonels give up (75.9).
  • Troy is 5-3 when scoring more than 75.9 points.

Troy Home & Away Comparison

  • Troy puts up 93.7 points per game in home games, compared to 69.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 23.9 points per contest.
  • The Trojans give up 61.8 points per game at home this year, compared to 80.4 when playing on the road.
  • Looking at three-pointers, Troy has performed worse in home games this season, sinking 9.2 threes per game with a 35.3% three-point percentage, compared to 9.6 per game and a 36.6% percentage on the road.

Troy Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Dayton L 82-70 UD Arena
12/12/2023 Southern University at New Orleans W 110-63 Trojan Arena
12/19/2023 @ Ole Miss L 74-53 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/21/2023 Eastern Kentucky - Trojan Arena
12/30/2023 @ Coastal Carolina - HTC Center
1/4/2024 Old Dominion - Trojan Arena

