Thursday's contest that pits the Troy Trojans (5-6) versus the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-6) at Trojan Arena has a projected final score of 78-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Troy, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on December 21.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: Trojan Arena

Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Troy 78, Eastern Kentucky 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Troy (-4.7)

Troy (-4.7) Computer Predicted Total: 151.8

Troy's record against the spread so far this season is 5-3-0, while Eastern Kentucky's is 1-6-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Trojans are 6-2-0 and the Colonels are 2-5-0.

Troy Performance Insights

The Trojans have a +138 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.5 points per game. They're putting up 82.8 points per game to rank 42nd in college basketball and are giving up 70.3 per contest to rank 166th in college basketball.

Troy ranks 21st in the nation at 42.2 rebounds per game. That's 8.9 more than the 33.3 its opponents average.

Troy connects on 9.4 three-pointers per game (43rd in college basketball), 2.9 more than its opponents (6.5).

The Trojans put up 97.0 points per 100 possessions (143rd in college basketball), while allowing 82.3 points per 100 possessions (38th in college basketball).

Troy forces 15.1 turnovers per game (31st in college basketball) while committing 14.6 (341st in college basketball play).

