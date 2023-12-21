Thomas Novak and the Nashville Predators will meet the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Wells Fargo Center. If you'd like to wager on Novak's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Thomas Novak vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Novak Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Novak has averaged 14:57 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

Novak has scored a goal in five of 21 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 11 of 21 games this year, Novak has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Novak has an assist in seven of 21 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Novak goes over his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Novak going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.

Novak Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 81 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 21 Games 2 14 Points 0 6 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

