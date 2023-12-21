If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Talladega County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Talladega County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Talladega High School at Central High School of Clay County

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 21

3:00 PM CT on December 21 Location: Lineville, AL

Lineville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Childersburg High School at Homewood High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 21

4:30 PM CT on December 21 Location: Homewood, AL

Homewood, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Winterboro High School at Faith Christian School