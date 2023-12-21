How to Watch the Super Lig: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Thursday, December 21
There are several strong matchups on today's Super Lig schedule, including Konyaspor squaring off against Samsunspor.
Coverage of all Super Lig action today is available for you, with the info provided below.
Super Lig Streaming Live Today
Watch Samsunspor vs Konyaspor
Konyaspor is on the road to take on Samsunspor at Samsun 19 Mayis in Samsun.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel:
- Favorite: Samsunspor (-105)
- Underdog: Konyaspor (+295)
- Draw: (+250)
Watch Caykur Rizespor vs Pendikspor
Pendikspor journeys to match up with Caykur Rizespor at Caykur Didi Stadium in Rize.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel:
- Favorite: Caykur Rizespor (-110)
- Underdog: Pendikspor (+300)
- Draw: (+260)
Watch Besiktas vs Alanyaspor
Alanyaspor travels to match up with Besiktas at Tupras Stadium.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Besiktas (-200)
- Underdog: Alanyaspor (+500)
- Draw: (+350)
Watch MKE Ankaragucu vs Hatayspor Antakya
Hatayspor Antakya makes the trip to play MKE Ankaragucu at Eryaman Stadyumu in Ankara.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel:
- Favorite: MKE Ankaragucu (+105)
- Underdog: Hatayspor Antakya (+265)
- Draw: (+240)
