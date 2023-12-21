The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (4-9) will try to end a six-game road losing streak at the South Alabama Jaguars (7-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

South Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Alabama vs. Louisiana Tech Scoring Comparison

The Lady Techsters score an average of 62.5 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 62.9 the Jaguars allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 62.9 points, Louisiana Tech is 3-2.

South Alabama has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.5 points.

The Jaguars average only 1.0 fewer point per game (66.1) than the Lady Techsters give up (67.1).

South Alabama is 5-0 when scoring more than 67.1 points.

Louisiana Tech is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 66.1 points.

This year the Jaguars are shooting 39.2% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Lady Techsters concede.

The Lady Techsters make 39.9% of their shots from the field, just 5.7% more than the Jaguars' defensive field-goal percentage.

South Alabama Leaders

Kelsey Thompson: 12.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 30.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (14-for-56)

12.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 30.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (14-for-56) Zena Elias: 9.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 55.7 FG%

9.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 55.7 FG% Rachel Leggett: 9.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18)

9.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18) Michiyah Simmons: 9.5 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46)

9.5 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46) Jordan Rosier: 8.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.2 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48)

