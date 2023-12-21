South Alabama vs. Alabama A&M December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The South Alabama Jaguars (5-5) will face the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
South Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
South Alabama Players to Watch
- Isiah Gaiter: 15.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Marcus Millender: 9.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyrell Jones: 9.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Maxwell Land: 10.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Thomas Howell: 6.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Alabama A&M Players to Watch
- Dailin Smith: 13.4 PTS, 4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caleb Blackwell: 5.6 PTS, 2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Omari Peek-Green: 9.7 PTS, 3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Anthony Bryant: 4.6 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chad Moodie: 3.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
South Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Stat Comparison
|South Alabama Rank
|South Alabama AVG
|Alabama A&M AVG
|Alabama A&M Rank
|245th
|71.9
|Points Scored
|68
|310th
|279th
|75.4
|Points Allowed
|86
|361st
|317th
|29.6
|Rebounds
|32.4
|216th
|349th
|6
|Off. Rebounds
|11
|61st
|250th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|4
|355th
|348th
|9.6
|Assists
|10
|345th
|26th
|9.3
|Turnovers
|15.1
|346th
