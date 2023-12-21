The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-10) travel to face the South Alabama Jaguars (6-5) after dropping eight consecutive road games. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Alabama vs. Alabama A&M matchup in this article.

South Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Alabama Moneyline Alabama A&M Moneyline BetMGM South Alabama (-13.5) 147.5 -900 +600 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Alabama (-12.5) 147.5 -1200 +680 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Betting Trends

South Alabama is 5-3-0 ATS this season.

In the Jaguars' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Alabama A&M is 5-6-0 ATS this season.

So far this year, seven out of the Bulldogs' 11 games with an over/under have hit the over.

