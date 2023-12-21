SoCon Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:23 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Chattanooga Mocs versus the Richmond Spiders is one of four games on the Thursday college basketball schedule that features a SoCon team in action.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
SoCon Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Mercer Bears at Appalachian State Mountaineers
|12:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UNC Greensboro Spartans at UNC Asheville Bulldogs
|2:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|South Carolina State Bulldogs at Furman Paladins
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Chattanooga Mocs vs. Richmond Spiders
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|-
Follow SoCon games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.