Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Shelby County, Alabama? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Shelby County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Calera High School at Gardendale High School