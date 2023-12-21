The Philadelphia Flyers (18-10-3) have -125 moneyline odds to win when they host a game against the Nashville Predators (18-14), who have +105 moneyline odds, on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+.

Predators vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs. Flyers Betting Trends

Nashville has played 19 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

The Flyers have been victorious in five of their seven games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (71.4%).

The Predators have been listed as the underdog 15 times this season, and upset their opponent six times.

Philadelphia is 3-2 (victorious in 60.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter.

Nashville has a record of 5-8 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Predators Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 7-3 4-6-0 6.3 2.70 2.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 2.70 2.20 3 10.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 4-6 4-6-0 6.3 2.90 2.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 2.90 2.60 7 26.9% Record as ML Favorite 3-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 5-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

