The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-6) aim to snap a four-game road losing skid at the North Alabama Lions (4-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

North Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama

Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Scoring Comparison

The Golden Eagles' 67.4 points per game are just 4.4 fewer points than the 71.8 the Lions allow.

When it scores more than 71.8 points, Tennessee Tech is 3-0.

North Alabama has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.4 points.

The Lions put up 7.6 more points per game (72.5) than the Golden Eagles give up (64.9).

North Alabama has a 4-4 record when scoring more than 64.9 points.

When Tennessee Tech allows fewer than 72.5 points, it is 4-4.

This year the Lions are shooting 42.7% from the field, 2.9% lower than the Golden Eagles concede.

The Golden Eagles shoot 41.9% from the field, just 2.9 lower than the Lions concede.

North Alabama Leaders

Alyssa Clutter: 11.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 58.8 FG%

11.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 58.8 FG% Alexis Callins: 17.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.7 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (32-for-89)

17.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.7 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (32-for-89) Sara Wohlgemuth: 5.2 PTS, 5.5 AST, 42.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (8-for-16)

5.2 PTS, 5.5 AST, 42.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (8-for-16) Veronaye Charlton: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Rhema Pegues: 6.8 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

