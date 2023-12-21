The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-6) aim to snap a four-game road losing skid at the North Alabama Lions (4-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

North Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Eagles' 67.4 points per game are just 4.4 fewer points than the 71.8 the Lions allow.
  • When it scores more than 71.8 points, Tennessee Tech is 3-0.
  • North Alabama has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.4 points.
  • The Lions put up 7.6 more points per game (72.5) than the Golden Eagles give up (64.9).
  • North Alabama has a 4-4 record when scoring more than 64.9 points.
  • When Tennessee Tech allows fewer than 72.5 points, it is 4-4.
  • This year the Lions are shooting 42.7% from the field, 2.9% lower than the Golden Eagles concede.
  • The Golden Eagles shoot 41.9% from the field, just 2.9 lower than the Lions concede.

North Alabama Leaders

  • Alyssa Clutter: 11.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 58.8 FG%
  • Alexis Callins: 17.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.7 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (32-for-89)
  • Sara Wohlgemuth: 5.2 PTS, 5.5 AST, 42.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (8-for-16)
  • Veronaye Charlton: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
  • Rhema Pegues: 6.8 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

North Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Chattanooga L 68-65 McKenzie Arena
12/14/2023 @ Arkansas State L 82-78 First National Bank Arena
12/19/2023 @ Samford W 69-64 Pete Hanna Center
12/21/2023 Tennessee Tech - Flowers Hall
12/31/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena
1/6/2024 Central Arkansas - Flowers Hall

