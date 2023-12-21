How to Watch the North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-6) aim to snap a four-game road losing skid at the North Alabama Lions (4-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
North Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Eagles' 67.4 points per game are just 4.4 fewer points than the 71.8 the Lions allow.
- When it scores more than 71.8 points, Tennessee Tech is 3-0.
- North Alabama has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.4 points.
- The Lions put up 7.6 more points per game (72.5) than the Golden Eagles give up (64.9).
- North Alabama has a 4-4 record when scoring more than 64.9 points.
- When Tennessee Tech allows fewer than 72.5 points, it is 4-4.
- This year the Lions are shooting 42.7% from the field, 2.9% lower than the Golden Eagles concede.
- The Golden Eagles shoot 41.9% from the field, just 2.9 lower than the Lions concede.
North Alabama Leaders
- Alyssa Clutter: 11.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 58.8 FG%
- Alexis Callins: 17.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.7 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (32-for-89)
- Sara Wohlgemuth: 5.2 PTS, 5.5 AST, 42.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (8-for-16)
- Veronaye Charlton: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
- Rhema Pegues: 6.8 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)
North Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Chattanooga
|L 68-65
|McKenzie Arena
|12/14/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|L 82-78
|First National Bank Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Samford
|W 69-64
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/21/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|-
|Flowers Hall
|12/31/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
|1/6/2024
|Central Arkansas
|-
|Flowers Hall
