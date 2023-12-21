The Indiana Hoosiers (8-3) play the North Alabama Lions (6-6) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.

North Alabama vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network

North Alabama Stats Insights

The Lions are shooting 45.1% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 41.5% the Hoosiers' opponents have shot this season.

North Alabama has compiled a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.5% from the field.

The Lions are the 159th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoosiers sit at 295th.

The Lions put up six more points per game (78.8) than the Hoosiers give up (72.8).

When it scores more than 72.8 points, North Alabama is 5-3.

North Alabama Home & Away Comparison

At home North Alabama is putting up 84.8 points per game, 12 more than it is averaging away (72.8).

At home the Lions are allowing 68 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than they are away (79.3).

At home, North Alabama sinks 8.2 trifectas per game, 0.9 more than it averages away (7.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.4%) than away (34.9%).

