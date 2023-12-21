Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mobile County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Mobile County, Alabama has high school basketball games on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mary G. Montgomery High School at Tate High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Cantonment, FL
