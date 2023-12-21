Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Marion County, Alabama, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Marion County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sulligent High School at Marion County High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Guin, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belgreen High School at Phillips High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Bear Creek, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
