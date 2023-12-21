Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Lauderdale County, Alabama today? We have what you need below.
Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tharptown High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Lexington, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lawrence County High School at Central High School - Florence
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
