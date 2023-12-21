If you reside in Jefferson County, Alabama and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hewitt-Trussville High School at Daphne High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on December 21

11:30 AM CT on December 21 Location: Daphne, AL

Daphne, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Woodlawn High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 21

1:30 PM CT on December 21 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fultondale High School at Carver-Birmingham High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 21

4:00 PM CT on December 21 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Childersburg High School at Homewood High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 21

4:30 PM CT on December 21 Location: Homewood, AL

Homewood, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mortimer Jordan High School at Cold Springs High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 21

6:00 PM CT on December 21 Location: Bremen, AL

Bremen, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Calera High School at Gardendale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21

7:00 PM CT on December 21 Location: Gardendale, AL

Gardendale, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Park Crossing High School at Ramsay High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21

7:30 PM CT on December 21 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Banks Academy at Restoration Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21

7:30 PM CT on December 21 Location: Fairfield, AL

Fairfield, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamilton Heights Christian Academy at Pinson Valley High School