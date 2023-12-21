Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
If you reside in Jefferson County, Alabama and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hewitt-Trussville High School at Daphne High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on December 21
- Location: Daphne, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Woodlawn High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fultondale High School at Carver-Birmingham High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Childersburg High School at Homewood High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Homewood, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mortimer Jordan High School at Cold Springs High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Bremen, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calera High School at Gardendale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Gardendale, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Park Crossing High School at Ramsay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Banks Academy at Restoration Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Fairfield, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamilton Heights Christian Academy at Pinson Valley High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Princeton, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
