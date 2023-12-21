The Little Rock Trojans (4-4) play the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Jacksonville State vs. Little Rock Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Jacksonville State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jacksonville State Players to Watch

KyKy Tandy: 18.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Quincy Clark: 11.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Juwan Perdue: 7.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Marcellus Brigham Jr.: 6.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Ivan Reynolds: 4.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Little Rock Players to Watch

Jamir Chaplin: 16.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

16.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Deantoni Gordon: 16.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

16.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK Khalen Robinson: 19.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

19.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK Bradley Douglas: 9.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Cougar Downing: 11.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jacksonville State vs. Little Rock Stat Comparison

Little Rock Rank Little Rock AVG Jacksonville State AVG Jacksonville State Rank 60th 81.6 Points Scored 69.4 290th 339th 80.4 Points Allowed 62.2 21st 288th 30.6 Rebounds 33.1 189th 93rd 10.3 Off. Rebounds 10.9 68th 261st 6.5 3pt Made 5.7 310th 127th 14.4 Assists 11.4 291st 115th 11.0 Turnovers 12.7 241st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.