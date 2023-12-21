Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Houston County, Alabama today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Houston County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Providence Christian School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 21

4:30 PM CT on December 21 Location: Dothan, AL

Dothan, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dothan High School at Auburn High School