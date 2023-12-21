The Indiana Pacers (14-12) will visit the Memphis Grizzlies (7-19) after losing three road games in a row.

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports

Grizzlies vs Pacers Additional Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points lower than the 50.9% the Pacers allow to opponents.

The Grizzlies are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 29th.

The 106 points per game the Grizzlies average are 20.5 fewer points than the Pacers give up (126.5).

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Grizzlies are scoring 4.3 fewer points per game (103.7) than they are away from home (108).

Memphis is allowing 112.6 points per game this season at home, which is 0.2 more points than it is allowing away from home (112.4).

At home, the Grizzlies are averaging 0.7 more three-pointers per game (13.3) than away from home (12.6). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (33.8%) compared to in road games (32.7%).

Grizzlies Injuries