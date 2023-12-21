The Indiana Pacers (14-12) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (7-19) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSIN

BSSE and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 119 - Grizzlies 117

Grizzlies vs Pacers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 4.5)

Pacers (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-2.5)

Pacers (-2.5) Pick OU: Under (247.5)



Under (247.5) Computer Predicted Total: 236.1

The Pacers have a 14-12-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 10-16-0 mark from the Grizzlies.

Memphis hasn't covered the spread as a 4.5-point favorite or more this season, while Indiana covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more 50% of the time.

Memphis and its opponents have exceeded the point total 38.5% of the time this season (10 out of 26). That's less often than Indiana and its opponents have (21 out of 26).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Grizzlies are 4-4, while the Pacers are 7-6 as moneyline underdogs.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies have struggled to put up points this season, ranking worst in the league with 106 points per game. They've fared better defensively, ranking 11th by allowing 112.5 points per contest.

Memphis, who ranks 23rd in the league with 42.1 boards per game, is allowing 45.8 rebounds per contest, which is fifth-worst in the NBA.

The Grizzlies haven't produced many assists this season, ranking third-worst in the NBA with 23.7 assists per game.

Memphis ranks fourth-best in the NBA by forcing 15 turnovers per game. It ranks 22nd in the league by committing 14 turnovers per contest.

The Grizzlies, who rank 11th in the league with 12.9 treys per game, are shooting just 33.2% from three-point land, which is second-worst in the NBA.

