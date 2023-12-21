The Indiana Pacers (14-12) travel to face the Memphis Grizzlies (7-19) after dropping three road games in a row. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Grizzlies vs. Pacers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSIN

BSSE and BSIN Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs Pacers Additional Info

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have a -168 scoring differential, falling short by 6.5 points per game. They're putting up 106 points per game to rank 30th in the league and are allowing 112.5 per outing to rank 11th in the NBA.

The Pacers have a +39 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.5 points per game. They're putting up 128 points per game, first in the league, and are allowing 126.5 per contest to rank 29th in the NBA.

These two teams rack up a combined 234 points per game, 13.5 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow 239 points per game combined, 8.5 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Memphis has compiled a 10-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Indiana has put together a 14-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Grizzlies Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Ja Morant 28.5 -118 34.0 Desmond Bane 24.5 -120 24.4 Jaren Jackson Jr. 22.5 -111 21.5

Grizzlies and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +12500 +6600 - Pacers +8000 +3500 -

