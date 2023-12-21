Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Franklin County, Alabama today, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Franklin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Belgreen High School at Phillips High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Bear Creek, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tharptown High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Lexington, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
