The Memphis Grizzlies, Desmond Bane included, face the Indiana Pacers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 19, Bane posted 21 points and four assists in a 115-113 win against the Pelicans.

If you'd like to place a wager on Bane's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 24.4 24.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.2 Assists 4.5 5.1 5.2 PRA -- 33.9 34 PR -- 28.8 28.8 3PM 3.5 3.4 3.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Bane's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Pacers

Bane is responsible for taking 20.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.4 per game.

He's made 3.4 threes per game, or 25.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Bane's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking ninth, averaging 107.2 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 102.7 per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams.

The Pacers are the 29th-best defensive team in the league, giving up 126.5 points per game.

On the boards, the Pacers have allowed 42.8 rebounds per contest, which puts them eighth in the league.

Giving up 25.5 assists per contest, the Pacers are the 11th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pacers have given up 10.7 makes per game, best in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Desmond Bane vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/14/2023 29 25 8 3 5 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.