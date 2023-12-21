Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cullman County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Cullman County, Alabama today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cullman County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cold Springs High School at J B Pennington High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Blountsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison Academy at Fairview High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Cullman, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colbert Heights High School at Cullman Christian School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Cullman, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mortimer Jordan High School at Cold Springs High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Bremen, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison Academy at Fairview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Cullman, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.