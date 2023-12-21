Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Blount County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Blount County, Alabama today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Blount County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cold Springs High School at J B Pennington High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Blountsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West End High School at J B Pennington High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Blountsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
