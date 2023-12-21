Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Baldwin County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Baldwin County, Alabama is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Baldwin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School at Daphne High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on December 21
- Location: Daphne, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hewitt-Trussville High School at Daphne High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on December 21
- Location: Daphne, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pace High School at Daphne High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Daphne, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Orange Beach High School at Fort Payne High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Fort Payne, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
