Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Autauga County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Autauga County, Alabama today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Autauga County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Prattville High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Prattville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.