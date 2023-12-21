The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-10) will hope to break an eight-game road slide when squaring off against the South Alabama Jaguars (6-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Mitchell Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alabama A&M vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Alabama A&M Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points lower than the Jaguars have given up to their opponents (44.8%).

This season, Alabama A&M has a 0-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.8% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 282nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jaguars sit at 347th.

The Bulldogs score an average of 70.0 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 75.3 the Jaguars allow to opponents.

Alabama A&M has put together a 1-3 record in games it scores more than 75.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Alabama A&M averaged 72.8 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 64.5.

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs gave up 2.5 fewer points per game at home (69.4) than on the road (71.9).

At home, Alabama A&M drained 7.7 3-pointers per game last season, 2.3 more than it averaged away (5.4). Alabama A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.9%) than away (31.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama A&M Upcoming Schedule