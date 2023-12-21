How to Watch Alabama A&M vs. South Alabama on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-10) will hope to break an eight-game road slide when squaring off against the South Alabama Jaguars (6-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Mitchell Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Alabama A&M vs. South Alabama Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Alabama A&M Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs' 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points lower than the Jaguars have given up to their opponents (44.8%).
- This season, Alabama A&M has a 0-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.8% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 282nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jaguars sit at 347th.
- The Bulldogs score an average of 70.0 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 75.3 the Jaguars allow to opponents.
- Alabama A&M has put together a 1-3 record in games it scores more than 75.3 points.
Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Alabama A&M averaged 72.8 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 64.5.
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs gave up 2.5 fewer points per game at home (69.4) than on the road (71.9).
- At home, Alabama A&M drained 7.7 3-pointers per game last season, 2.3 more than it averaged away (5.4). Alabama A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.9%) than away (31.1%).
Alabama A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/11/2023
|@ Samford
|L 118-91
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/13/2023
|UAB
|L 93-82
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|12/16/2023
|Chattanooga
|L 88-72
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|12/21/2023
|@ South Alabama
|-
|Mitchell Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ UAPB
|-
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
