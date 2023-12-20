Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walker County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Walker County, Alabama and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Walker County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Florence High School at Jasper High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on December 20
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Jasper High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 20
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenforest Christian Academy at Jasper High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fayette County High School at Jasper High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain Brook High School at Jasper High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Myers Park High School at Jasper High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
