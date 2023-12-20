Wednesday's contest between the UAB Blazers (8-2) and Wagner Seahawks (3-7) squaring off at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena has a projected final score of 75-55 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UAB, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on December 20.

The Blazers won their last matchup 69-54 against South Carolina State on Tuesday.

UAB vs. Wagner Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

UAB vs. Wagner Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 75, Wagner 55

Other AAC Predictions

UAB Schedule Analysis

On November 6, the Blazers claimed their best win of the season, a 70-63 victory over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 237) in our computer rankings.

UAB has tied for the third-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (seven).

UAB 2023-24 Best Wins

70-63 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 237) on November 6

73-62 on the road over Nicholls (No. 244) on December 9

85-78 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 263) on November 27

78-68 at home over Valparaiso (No. 305) on November 25

88-56 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 322) on November 29

UAB Leaders

Mia Moore: 18.4 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2 STL, 49.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (10-for-20)

18.4 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2 STL, 49.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (10-for-20) Denim DeShields: 9.3 PTS, 6.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 37 FG%, 9.5 3PT% (2-for-21)

9.3 PTS, 6.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 37 FG%, 9.5 3PT% (2-for-21) Tracey Bershers: 12 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 45 3PT% (27-for-60)

12 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 45 3PT% (27-for-60) Jade Weathersby: 10 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

10 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Maddie Walsh: 6.9 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)

UAB Performance Insights

The Blazers have a +104 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.4 points per game. They're putting up 73.3 points per game, 88th in college basketball, and are giving up 62.9 per contest to rank 153rd in college basketball.

