The Wagner Seahawks (2-5) will meet the UAB Blazers (6-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UAB vs. Wagner Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UAB Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UAB Players to Watch

Semie Brar: 12.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK Kiera Edmonds: 9.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Rakisha Ballinger: 7.9 PTS, 4 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Taleah Washington: 6.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK Paige Lyons: 7.6 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wagner Players to Watch

Brar: 12.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK Edmonds: 9.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Ballinger: 7.9 PTS, 4 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Washington: 6.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK Lyons: 7.6 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.