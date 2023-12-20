Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Marshall County, Alabama? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Marshall County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Whitesburg Christian Academy at Asbury High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Valley Head, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boaz High School at Orange Beach High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Fort Payne, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
