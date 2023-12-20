In Jefferson County, Alabama, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available below.

Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hewitt-Trussville High School at Daphne High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 20

2:00 PM CT on December 20 Location: Daphne, AL

Daphne, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Parker High School at Woodlawn High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 20

3:00 PM CT on December 20 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Briarwood Christian School at Woodlawn High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 20

4:30 PM CT on December 20 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Briarwood Christian School at Pleasant Grove High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 20

4:30 PM CT on December 20 Location: Pleasant Grove, AL

Pleasant Grove, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain Brook High School at Central-Phenix City High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 20

6:00 PM CT on December 20 Location: Jasper, AL

Jasper, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain Brook High School at Jasper High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 20

6:00 PM CT on December 20 Location: Jasper, AL

Jasper, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wenonah High School at Fultondale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 20

7:00 PM CT on December 20 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tarrant High School at The Altamont School