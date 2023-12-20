Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Etowah County Today - December 20
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Etowah County, Alabama? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Etowah County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
BB Comer High School at Gaston High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hokes Bluff High School at Valley Head High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Valley Head, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Collinsville High School at Sardis High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Valley Head, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ranburne High School at Gaston High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cleveland High School at Gaston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
