The Duke Blue Devils (7-3) aim to continue a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the Baylor Bears (9-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Duke vs. Baylor matchup.

Duke vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Duke vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Duke vs. Baylor Betting Trends

Duke has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

In the Blue Devils' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Baylor has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Bears and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of eight times this year.

Duke Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1800

+1800 Sportsbooks rate Duke higher (seventh-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (ninth-best).

The Blue Devils have had the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +1300 at the beginning of the season to +1800.

Duke has a 5.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Baylor Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Sportsbooks have moved the Bears' national championship odds up from +4000 at the beginning of the season to +2000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the -biggest change.

With odds of +2000, Baylor has been given a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

