Clint Capela will hope to make a difference for the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Houston Rockets.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 130-124 win over the Pistons (his previous action) Capela posted 17 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks.

In this article, we look at Capela's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 11.7 13.0 Rebounds 11.5 10.7 11.9 Assists -- 1.1 1.4 PRA -- 23.5 26.3 PR -- 22.4 24.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Capela's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Clint Capela Insights vs. the Rockets

Capela has taken 8.7 shots per game this season and made 5.0 per game, which account for 8.9% and 11.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

Capela's Hawks average 104.8 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Rockets are the league's slowest with 100.7 possessions per contest.

The Rockets are the second-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 107.3 points per contest.

The Rockets concede 43.8 rebounds per contest, ranking 16th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Rockets are No. 1 in the league, allowing 23 per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Clint Capela vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/19/2022 26 2 8 0 0 2 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.