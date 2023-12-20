We have six matches on the Bundesliga slate Wednesday, and anytime goal scorer odds for players from around the league are available here.

Top Bundesliga Goal Scorer Odds Today

Harry Kane, Bayern Munich (-227)

Opponent: VfL Wolfsburg

VfL Wolfsburg Games Played: 14

14 Goals: 17

Victor Boniface, Bayer Leverkusen (-164)

Opponent: VfL Bochum

VfL Bochum Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 9

Sehrou Guirassy, VfB Stuttgart (-164)

Opponent: FC Augsburg

FC Augsburg Games Played: 13

13 Goals: 16

Patrik Schick, Bayer Leverkusen (-149)

Opponent: VfL Bochum

VfL Bochum Games Played: 5

5 Goals: 0

Deniz Undav, VfB Stuttgart (-120)

Opponent: FC Augsburg

FC Augsburg Games Played: 12

12 Goals: 7

Mathys Tel, Bayern Munich (+100)

Opponent: VfL Wolfsburg

VfL Wolfsburg Games Played: 14

14 Goals: 3

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Bayern Munich (+115)

Opponent: VfL Wolfsburg

VfL Wolfsburg Games Played: 14

14 Goals: 2

Adam Hlozek, Bayer Leverkusen (+140)

Opponent: VfL Bochum

VfL Bochum Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 1

Omar Marmoush, Eintracht Frankfurt (+140)

Opponent: Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Monchengladbach Games Played: 14

14 Goals: 7

Thomas Kastanaras, VfB Stuttgart (+150)

Opponent: FC Augsburg

FC Augsburg Games Played: 2

2 Goals: 0

Jessic Ngankam, Eintracht Frankfurt (+150)

Opponent: Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Monchengladbach Games Played: 13

13 Goals: 0

Alex Grimaldo, Bayer Leverkusen (+150)

Opponent: VfL Bochum

VfL Bochum Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 7

Jovan Milosevic, VfB Stuttgart (+150)

Opponent: FC Augsburg

FC Augsburg Games Played: 9

9 Goals: 0

Leroy Sane, Bayern Munich (+150)

Opponent: VfL Wolfsburg

VfL Wolfsburg Games Played: 14

14 Goals: 6

Ignacio Ferri Julia, Eintracht Frankfurt (+160)

Opponent: Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Monchengladbach Games Played: 7

7 Goals: 1

Today's Bundesliga Games

Matchup Kick-off TV Channel FC Cologne @ Union Berlin 12:30 PM, ET Watch on ESPN+! VfL Bochum @ Bayer Leverkusen 2:30 PM, ET Watch on ESPN+! Borussia Monchengladbach @ Eintracht Frankfurt 2:30 PM, ET Watch on ESPN+! FC Augsburg @ VfB Stuttgart 2:30 PM, ET Watch on ESPN+! Bayern Munich @ VfL Wolfsburg 2:30 PM, ET Watch on ESPN+! SC Freiburg @ 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 2:30 PM, ET Watch on ESPN+!

