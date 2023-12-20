Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Barbour County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Barbour County, Alabama, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Barbour County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Booker T. Washington High School at Barbour County High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Eufaula, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker T. Washington High School at Eufaula High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Eufaula, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Opelika High School at Eufaula High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Eufaula, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
