Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Baldwin County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Baldwin County, Alabama? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Baldwin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hewitt-Trussville High School at Daphne High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Daphne, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gulf Shores High School at Trinity Presbyterian School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Theodore High School at Daphne High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Daphne, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charles Henderson High School at Daphne High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Daphne, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boaz High School at Orange Beach High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Fort Payne, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
